Vijayawada-Mumbai daily flight launched

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SpiceJet launched the first daily non-stop flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada Airport director G Madhusudhan Rao said that Boeing 737 planes, which have a capacity of 168 passengers, will be used for the Vijayawada-Mumbai daily flight service.

“We have been trying to commence daily flights from Vijayawada to Mumbai over the past few years which has finally become a reality with SpiceJet launching its services,” he said.

Rao added that as per the schedule, the flight will depart Mumbai at 11.30 am and arrive Vijayawada at 1 pm. The return flight will depart Vijayawada at 1.30 pm and arrive at its destination at 2.55 pm.