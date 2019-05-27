What will Amaravati’s fate be?

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ever since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress (YSRC) swept the Assembly polls, one pertinent question that seems to be crossing the minds of not only the farmers of the capital region, but also the power corridors is what would Amaravati’s fate be. While the party made its stand clear that Amaravati would continue to be the capital of Andhra Pradesh, how it would go about it, especially considering the fact that Jagan termed it a sensational scam, is yet to be announced.

One of the major issues that the YSRC has been raising for the last five years is the alleged irregularities in land-related issues — land pooling, land acquisition and land allotment to various organisations. From forcible acquisition of land to insider trading, the YSRC leaders made several allegations and even moved court against land acquisition, even as the TDP government denied them.

Now with the change of guard, is it possible for the YSRC to give back the lands taken, as being speculated by a few sections? The opinion seems to be divided. Legal experts observed that it may not be easy to return the lands as over 33,000 acres were taken under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), a voluntary programme, from about 25,000 farmers. Perhaps, nobody seems to be more aware of the legal limitation than Jagan himself as he summed up the issue of capital a ‘Catch-22 situation’.

“Since LPS is a voluntary participation programme, it may not be easy to return the lands, especially after the government notified it. However, the lands taken and proposed to be taken under land acquisition Act can be reviewed and revoked. Also, most of the decisions were ratified and cleared by the cabinet. So, it may be easier said than done to return the lands, especially since majority of the farmers had given lands only after being convinced,” an advocate involved in the cases filed against the capital, said on condition of anonymity.

However, a few others argue that there would not be any legal impediments as most works, including the developed plots promised to the farmers, did not see the light of the day. “If the government wants to downscale the capital city, there wouldn’t be legal problems. Especially since a lot of the land pooled is against the will of the farmers, if the government offers to return it, my gut feeling is majority would opt to take it back. The farmers were promised that they would be given developed plots in three years, but it did not happen. So, most farmers will want their lands back,” former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao noted.

But, would it be easier even in the case of the Swiss Challenge method, a deal with Singapore Consortium which involves the clause of arbitration in London in case of dispute? IYR opined that it is unlikely to pose a legal issue as the Consortium has not begun any work yet.

A senior official observed that the new government may downscale the project. “The most plausible option, taking into account all the legal limitations, is bringing the scale of the project down. The new government may take up only a few projects such as key legislature and administrative buildings, as opposed to the Rs 40,000-odd crore worth tenders awarded by the earlier regime,” the official said. When asked if it is possible to invalidate the tenders awarded, the official replied in the affirmative. “But, it needs to be dealt with carefully,” the official added.

For now, sources in the YSRC said that a probe would be held after releasing a white paper on the status of the capital project. “An appropriate decision would be taken after evaluating the probe results,” they said.