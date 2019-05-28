‘Akshara Devena’ to be held at temple on June 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Going by its annual tradition, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMS) will conduct the ritual of ‘Akshara Devena’, or the initiation of children into education, on June 12, marking the beginning of the new academic year, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma said on Monday.

She said the ritual will take place at the sixth floor of Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam.

Preparations are in full force as the management is busy decorating the presiding deity as Goddess Saraswati. Koteswaramma also said that the devasthanam will distribute free Aksharabhyasam kits to the children who participate in the ritual. Other elaborate arrangements are also being made.