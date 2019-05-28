Bank staffer dupes farmers of Rs 1 crore near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A clerk working in Paritala branch of State Bank of India (SBI) allegedly issued fake loans to the tune of Rs 1 crore to farmers by taking gold as mortgage from them. Though the incident took place a couple of months ago, it came into light on Monday when the duped farmers lodged a complaint in Kanchikacherla police station.

According to Kanchikacherla sub-inspector (SI) Mani Kumar, accused R Srinivas Rao allegedly issued fake loans of Rs 1 crore to the customers who had mortgaged their gold. The issue came to light during a general audit by the bank after which the accused was suspended.

However, the duped farmers came to know about the scam only a week ago. “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case and have initiated a manhunt to nab the accused. Bank officials have promised of recovering the money,” Mani Kumar said.