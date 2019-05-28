Drive to detect HIV cases from June 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A special drive to detect incidence of HIV, called ‘Know your HIV status’, will be implemented across the State from June 15 onwards, said principal secretary for health and APSACS chairperson Dr Poonam Malakondaiah. In the drive, people will be handed over a questionnaire comprising six questions. HIV tests will be conducted on those participants who put across ‘tick’ mark on any three of the questions.

Speaking at a review meeting at State secretariat here on Monday, the principal secretary expressed satisfaction on the awareness programmes which she claimed has led to a reduction of HIV cases among pregnant women from 0.10 per cent to 0.08 per cent over the past one year.

Besides advising youth to conduct HIV tests before getting married, she also asked the education department to develop awareness on HIV among students of Classes IX, X and Intermediate. It was also decided to increase the number of ART centres across the State.