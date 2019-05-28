Home Cities Vijayawada

Poor BPS response worries Vijayawada Municipal Corporation as Rs 40 crore revenue hopes dashed

The civic body gets only 2000 applications as lack of awareness drives and tech glitches were blamed.

Published: 28th May 2019

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the town planning wing of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) are worried over the poor response from the builders towards regularisation of Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS), whose deadline was extended till June 30.Apart from the lukewarm response from the builders, shortage of staff of the civic body and technical glitches in the process seems to have poured water over VMC’s expectation of generating Rs 40 crore revenue from the scheme after extension of the deadline.

On the other hand, builders say that as per the norms, the application should be cleared by the town planning department within 15 days since its enrolment. But with the Licensing Technical Person (LTPs) scrutinising the applications, the process is taking months as the town planning officials are not receiving the information directly from the builders. Added to this, technical glitches and lack of awareness drives by the civic body is causing less generation of revenue through BPS.

VMC city planner K Lakshman Rao said that the civic body had expected at least 6,000 to 8,000 applications from the builders since the extension of the deadline. “However, the department has received only 2,000 applications till date, out of which 50 have been endorsed and eight were given clearance based on the feedback received from the ground staff.

At present, the civic body has collected only 10 per cent of the BPS fee from the builders based on their registration values,” he said. Lakshman Rao called upon the builders to make use of the opportunity to enrol themselves under the scheme to avoid getting illegal structures razed by VMC after the deadline.

Asked about the reasons why VMC is lagging behind in augmenting the revenue through BPS, the city planner attributed the difficulties in taking up awareness drives to the engagement of the civic body staff in election duty till May 23. “After declaration of the poll results, special focus was laid on augmenting the revenue through BPS.

Officials concerned have been directed to carry out special checks across the city to identify the illegal tructures and serve notices to violators who have failed to get enroled under BPS,” he added.The MA&UD department issued GO Ms. no.14 in January for regularisation of buildings constructed by deviating from the sanctioned plan. 

