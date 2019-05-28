Return unwanted Amaravati land to ryots: BJP to Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted at a probe into Amaravati land “scam”, the BJP has urged the State government to return excess land acquired from the farmers. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday, party’s State vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the State government should identify the actual extent of land needed for the construction of the capital city. “The remaining land should be returned to its owners,’’ he said.

BJP MLC Somu Veerraju alleged that the TDP had focussed more on constructing a temporary capital rather than coming up with a permanent one. He asked the new government to resolve the drinking water issue in Rayalaseema.