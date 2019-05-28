Workshop for engineers

By Express News Service

The Hyderabad regional centre of the International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR) will conduct a two-day workshop on ADR methods (arbitration) for engineers of Panchayati Raj department at FTC Compound Hall, Irrigation Compound here on May 28 and 29.

In a press release issued here on Monday, regional centre in-charge JLN Murthy said that during the two-day workshop, resource persons will teach the participating engineers about the skills, techniques and benefits of adopting ADR methods (arbitration) and its latest improvements that will benefit them. ICADR is an autonomous organisation under the ourview of Supreme Court.