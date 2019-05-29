Annual summer camp ends

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The annual summer camp for students organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) concluded at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Tuesday. Chief guest in the valedictory session, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar presented participation certificates to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar said that the annual summer camps have been providing students a platform to nurture their talent in sports of their interest. He added that the civic body will extend all necessary support to students interested to represent the city at State and national level-championships. The Mayor also lauded the students who achieved 10/10 GPA in Class X examination.

VMC additional commissioner (general) D Chandrasekhar, deputy education officer Ramalingeswara Rao, sports officer in-charge Sekhar, traffic and sports committee chairman Y Ramaiah and others were present.