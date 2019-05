By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh has said that the party will not tolerate violent attacks on TDP cadres by YSRC activists.

Addressing party cadres in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, he exuded confidence of winning from Mangalagiri in the 2024 elections. “I could not hoist the TDP flag in Mangalagiri in this election, but I will do that in 2024,” the TDP leader said.