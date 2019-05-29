CRDA in jitters ahead of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s review

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is in a state of apprehension after the Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dubbed Amaravati a sensational scandal during a press conference in New Delhi a couple of days ago. The officials are anxious to know what Jagan has up his sleeves for Amaravati, for which the authority has been working for the last four and a half years. It is also learnt that the officials have prepared a presentation on the capital city to brief the new Chief Minister on the status of the project once he takes charge on Thursday.

While the YSRC is keeping its plans close to its chest, it is reportedly mulling either constituting a special investigation team (SIT) or ordering a judicial probe by a sitting or a retired judge to enquire into the land procurement and allotment procedures. A decision is expected to be taken only after Jagan holds departmental reviews, as he said he would, in the first week of June.

However, even though the officials, on the record, maintained that they received no communication seeking information on the capital city project, sources told TNIE that a detailed note was prepared with information pertaining to planning and execution, including details of land procurement. “So far, we haven’t received any communication seeking a report on the proceedings done. If we receive any such direction, we will submit all the necessary information,” a senior official, on condition of anonymity, revealed. The dates of the review meetings are expected to be given in the next couple of days.

Even though the YSRC, which made several allegations in the past, is sure of finding skeletons in the APCRDA’s cupboard, the officials claimed that all procurement and allotment proceedings were transparent.

When asked the plausible solutions ahead of the government in the wake of speculations that lands could be returned, the official said, “We made the landowners partners in the development and Land Pooling Scheme is an agreement between two parties (government and farmers). So, if both the parties reach a consensus, then it may be possible. But, we are not here to speculate on a hypothetical situation. We are also waiting to know what the CM-designate has in his mind. We have done everything as per the rule book and as per the directions of the government.”

The official also pointed out that not only was the land pooled, it was returned to the stakeholders, who in turn got them registered in their names. “Sale deeds were also given to various organisations,” the official added, inferring it was not easy to reverse the entire process.

For the record, after declaring Amaravati as the capital in December, 2014, the APCRDA was formed. Since then, it pooled over 33,000 acres of land from 26,000-odd landholders and has been giving various social benefits, besides developed residential and commercial plots in return. So far, over `41,000 crore worth works have been tendered out of the planned Rs 51,600 crore worth projects. The remaining are in planning phase.

Speculation is rife that the new government may not take up all the projects proposed by the previous government. Especially with Jagan also promising to go for ‘reverse tendering’, it seems all the more plausible option. So, is scaling down the ‘world class’ capital city project in terms of expenditure planned to be made for its development another option? It depends on where Amaravati stands in the new government’s priority list.