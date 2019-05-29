Devotees can keep belongings at temple for free from May 30

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees visiting the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri need not shell out money for keeping their footwear, mobile phones or luggage at the designated counters before entering the temple from May 30 onwards.

Temple executive officer V Koteswaramma on Tuesday said that the devasthanam has decided to run the counters itself from May 30 onwards for devotees to keep their belongings free of cost. As of now, the counters are being maintained by contractors wherein devotees have to pay Rs 5 for every belonging they keep.

Meanwhile, the EO said that elaborate arrangements are being made for celebrating Hanuman Jayanti on a grand scale at the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple on Wednesday morning. Special rituals will be performed on the occasion, Koteswaramma added.

Refuting controversies over locking of the trust board committee office room after recent resignation of the committee members, Koteswaramma said that the room was locked as there were chances of snakes and other reptiles entering it and an attender was deployed near the room.