‘Full credit to Jagan for massive victory’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the YSRC had achieved an exemplary victory by securing 50 per cent of the votes polled in the elections, YSRC spokesperson K Parthasarathi on Tuesday gave full credit to the efforts of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The victory is not a normal one. People have believed that like his late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan Mohan Reddy will never go back on the word he gives. People have believed that Jagan will fulfil all the promises made by him,’’ the YSRC spokesperson said.