IGMC Stadium decked up for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in

5 types of passes issued to the public; 14 LED screens to be installed; heavy vehicles to be restricted from entering the city from Wednesday night

Preparations in full swing at IGMC Stadium where the ceremony will take place on Thursday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Chief Minister-designate Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in just a couple of days away, elaborate arrangements are being made at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium where the ceremony is set to take place. The district authorities are expecting a huge footfall at the event.

A total of 5,000 officials from various government departments will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the ceremony. District Collector MD Imtiaz and Joint Collector Kritika Shukla on Tuesday conducted a ground-level inspection on the premises to review the progress of the arrangement works.    

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said LED screens were being arranged at 14 locations across the city so that people at every corner could watch Jagan taking oath, and a tahsildar would be put on duty to monitor the situation. The locations where these screens would be set up are Football Ground, IGMC Stadium, PWD Grounds, Pandit Nehru Bus Station, city bus terminal, BRTS Road, Panja Centre, Swathi Road Junction, NTR Circle, Pantakaluva Road, Kaleswara Rao Market, Pipula Road Junction, Dabba Kotla Centre, Railway Station, Siddhartha Engineering College, Kanuru, and Government Press in Mutyalampadu, the collector informed the media.

Five types of passes, under different categories, are issued and the pass holders have been asked to occupy their seats between 9 am and 10 am.“Keeping in view the soaring temperatures, officials are directed to make arrangements for tents, drinking water, buttermilk and ORS packets for the public who will watch the ceremony from the LED screens. Special focus is being laid in setting up medical camps and the police are instructed to avoid traffic snarls near the venue,” Imtiaz added.

Traffic diversions on May 30

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the second chief minister of the State, Vijayawada police have identified alternate routes for diversion of vehicles entering the city on Thursday.  A meeting was convened on Tuesday in this regard where the city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and traffic officials discussed the arrangements for the event with District Collector Md Imtiaz.  

No heavy vehicle will be allowed to enter Vijayawada from Wednesday night and five parking lots have been arranged for the guests and party leaders who will attend the event. “We will release route maps for vehicle diversions on Wednesday and deploy extra police force at IGMC stadium ,” said Tirumala Rao.

