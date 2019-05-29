Home Cities Vijayawada

Menstrual Hygiene Day observed in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Sub-Collector Misha Singh said that steps were being taken to facilitate the manufacture and sale of menstrual pads by DWCRA groups at cheaper rates.

Published: 29th May 2019 09:02 AM

sanitary_pad

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

Speaking at an awareness session held here on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day on Tuesday, the Sub-Collector stressed on the need to have more awareness and discussion on menstrual hygiene. “Menstruation is a natural process which shouldn’t be a hurdle for education and development of girls. Social stigma and misconceptions associated with menstruation should be addressed at the earliest,” she said.

“Unhygienic menstrual practices may cause health problems and lead to birth of weaker offsprings. Not just women, men should also be aware of the issues related to menstruation,” she added. She also stressed on the need for health department to conduct awareness sessions in the schools.

