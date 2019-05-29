Chandrababu Naidu’s first public meeting after election debacle today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of TDP founder NT Rama Rao at the party’s State office in Guntur on Tuesday. It will be Naidu’s first public meeting after his party’s worst performance in the elections.

Since the results of the elections were declared on May 23, Naidu confined to his residence in Undavalli meeting TDP leaders and analysing the reasons for the poor performance of the party. After paying tributes to NTR, Naidu is expected to address TDP cadre. The TDP chief on Monday discussed the election results with party leaders. Naidu also met women supporters from various parts of the State.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who unsuccessfully contested from Mangalagiri constituency, released a letter to the voters welcoming the poll verdict.“Of course, I lost the election, but won your hearts. Despite the election result created emotion, the cooperation and affection shown by you gave me courage. Victory and loss are common in election. Whatever might be the result, I will continue my journey with you as I am one among you,’’ he mentioned in the letter.

“Mangalagiri is my house. You are all my family members. Doors of my residence will always remain opened for you. I will continue the fight for you,” the TDP general secretary said.