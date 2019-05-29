Home Cities Vijayawada

Suspense over Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader to end today

The TDLP meeting to elect the leader of the Telugu Desam Legislature Party, deputy leader of TDLP and party’s whip will be held on Wednesday.

Published: 29th May 2019 09:38 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The meeting assumes significance as there are reports that party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu may not prefer to lead the opposition in the Assembly. According to sources, with the party facing its worst poll debacle by winning just 23 out of 175 Assembly seats, many leaders are of the view that it is better to elect some other leader as the TDLP leader.

If that is the case, former Minister K Atchannaidu or senior party leader Payyavula Keshav may be considered for the post.

However, a senior TDP leader told TNIE that despite suggestions from the party leaders that leading a low strength in the House will not be apt for Naidu’s stature and there are possibilities of the ruling YSRC humiliating him in the House, the TDP chief will lead the party in the  Assembly.

Naidu after losing elections in 2004, when the TDP bagged less than 50 seats in the combined AP, led the party in the House, he recalled and added Naidu will never run away from responsibilities.

