Workshop for government engineers commences

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day workshop on ADR methods (arbitration) for Panchayati Raj department engineers began in the city on Tuesday. AP High Court Justice DVSS Somayajulu delivered his keynote address during the inaugural session of the workshop organised by the Hyderabad regional centre of the International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR).

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Somayajulu said that delay in dispensation of justice is causing disillusionment among the appellants who approach the courts seeking justice.

“If justice is not delivered within a reasonable span of time, there is a danger of parties seeking justice from extra-judicial sources which is not in the interest of a democratic society governed by the rule of law. In this regard, the government and the judiciary are encouraging ADR methods such as mediation, conciliation and arbitration to supplement the traditional judicial system,” he said.