APSRTC JAC stages demonstrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mount pressure on the management to fulfil their demands, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) staged demonstrations in front of the offices of regional managers in 128 bus depots of the State on Wednesday.

JAC convener P Damodar said that the management is yet to take steps to implement the 27 long-pending demands of the employees. Instead, the management is planning to increase ticket fare by 30 per cent. The JAC leader has appealed to the management to submit a detailed report on the financial condition of the corporation and urge Jagan to sanction funds in the annual budget to bring the corporation out of red.