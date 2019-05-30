Bangla team in Andhra to study planning, statistics, monitoring

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 12-member delegation of senior officers from Bangladesh led by Dr Shamsul Alam, member (senior secretary) of the General Economics Division of Bangladesh Planning Commission is on a three-day UNICEF-sponsored visit to the State for exchange of learning on the methodologies and processes involved in the statistics, planning and monitoring.

On the first day of their visit on Wednesday, the delegation held day-long interactions with the secretary, officers and consultants of the State Planning department on various aspects of statistical and planning activities and monitoring and review mechanisms functional in the State.

The State’s progress in implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations were discussed in the meetings. Later, the delegation visited the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) in the Secretariat, where monitoring of initiatives related to governance, automation and public service were explained to them by RTGS CEO Babu A. The delegation expressed satisfaction on the exchanges. The Bangladesh team presented the growth scenario of the eastern neighbour.