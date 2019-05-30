Home Cities Vijayawada

Barring city, Krishna dist records 18k traffic violation cases in May

Police conduct awareness drives in villages, edu institutes; 7,500 violators counselled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   As many as 18,049 cases of traffic violation were registered in Krishna district (excluding Vijayawada city) in May. Most of the cases pertained to drunken driving, riding two-wheelers without helmet, rash driving, driving without seat belt and driving on the wrong side of the road. 

Acting on the instructions of the District Road Safety Committee, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarvasreshta Tripathi  formed several teams in the five sub-divisions and conducted enforcement drives across the district in May. Hefty fines were imposed on violators and vehicles were seized. Of the total 18,049 cases filed in May, 1,019 were against drunken drivers whereas 1,981 cases were booked against commuters found driving without licences.

Some 4,384 cases were booked for riding without helmets, 755 for triple-riding, 43 for speaking over the mobile phone while driving, 189 for driving without seat belt, 183 for rash driving and 1,236 for ferrying passengers beyond permissible limits. Some 8,259 cases were filed for violations such as jumping signals, driving on the wrong side and parking vehicles in no-parking zones.

To make the public more aware about the traffic rules, police conducted seminars in the schools and colleges and awareness drives in the villages. Some 7,500 violators were counselled.Police observed that most of the violations in May pertained to drunken driving, rash driving, overtaking from the wrong side and riding on the wrong side. “We are laying our focus to stop rash driving. Patrolling teams have been formed who will take action against anyone found driving in a rash way,” the SP said. 

