Counselling to fill vacant PG seats

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 82 non-clinical PG seats are remaining vacant in the government medical colleges across the State under NTR University of Health Sciences. This year, over 100 seats are remaining vacant in private medical colleges also.

The university officials have decided to conduct walk-in counselling on Thursday to fill the vacant seats. Candidates, who qualified NEET PG and seek admission in non-clinical category, can participate in the counselling to be held at NTRUHS, Vijayawada, with required documents to avail admission. The counselling has to be completed by May 31 and details should be submitted to the Medical Council of India (MCI) on the same day.

Three students, who have secured PG seats in State government colleges, didn’t turn up for admission this year. These candidates are likely to face a ban on writing NEET PG and appearing for counselling for the next three years. Although officials wanted to impose a fine of `3 lakh for blocking the seat, they are finding it hard to trace the candidates.