Drunkard creates a flutter at Indrakeeladri shrine 

As the security personnel saw the trio, they tried to flee and Srikanth fell from the slope.

Published: 30th May 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A little after Chief Minister-elect Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Kanaka Durga shrine atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday evening, a tippler created a flutter on the ghat road after he fell from a slope as he was trying escape security personnel. He was rescued and shifted to a hospital. According to reports, the youth, identified as 26-year-old S Srikanth from Mallikharjuna Pet, had come to the hillock with two of his friends and was playing cards under the influence of alcohol near the water tank on the hill. 

As the security personnel saw the trio, they tried to flee and Srikanth fell from the slope. After tumbling for some distance, he managed to cling on to a tree trunk.Police and some locals then climbed the hill and rescued him from slipping down further. One Town Circle Inspector Kasi Viswanath, however, gave a slightly different narrative. He said Srikanth and three others had come to the hillock in an inebriated state. 

“Ropes were arranged for security personnel to climb to the top of the hillock to take up inspections for VIP visits. Today (on Wednesday), when our trained and experienced personnel were climbing up, Srikanth tried to imitate them and he, too, started climbing with the help of the rope. As he is inexperienced, his grip weakened and he slipped.”

Police and locals climbed the hill where Srikanth was clinging and brought him down. The tippler suffered minor injuries and was shifted to Government General Hospital for treatment. Srikanth was let off with a warning, the CI added. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the temple authorities alerted the security wing officials and instructed them to deploy staff near the water tank and its nearby areas to avoid such incidents in future.

