Good news for MBBS aspirants as EWS quota may raise seats by 10%

MCI recently instructed universities to submit student-teacher ratio in medical colleges

Published: 30th May 2019 01:59 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the NEET UG results round the corner - scheduled to be released in the first week of June - the officials of Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) are working on the enhancement of MBBS seats up to 200 across the State, due to the implementation of EWS quota. 

In this regard, Medical Council of India has instructed the universities to submit the current teacher-student ratio in the medical colleges before the enhancement of seats. Meanwhile, officials are worried about the increase of seats in the private colleges as the teacher-student ratio and facilities available are limited.

In the first week of May, Medical Council of India (MCI) had given a nod for the implementation of EWS quota and enhancement of medical seats and instructed the colleges and universities in the state to send details of the available facilities by 15 May. Later, the deadline was extended till 31 May.

Currently, across the State, there are 30 medical colleges consisting of government, private and deemed institutions, with about 4,000 medical seats. The number of seats varies, ranging from 100 seats per college to 250 seats per college. Only in government medical colleges there are 1,900 MBBS seats. The officials are expecting that the seats in government colleges may increase to 2,000 or even more.

In fact, the officials are expecting that there will be an increase in all 190 seats, which is 10 percent of the total 1,900 seats in government medical colleges, this year and in private colleges from the coming academic year. Speaking to TNIE, registrar of NTRUHS, S Appalanaidu said, “The decision over the enhancement of seats in not yet taken. As per the MCI instructions we will be sending the particulars soon.”

