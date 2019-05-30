Home Cities Vijayawada

It’s official: Naidu to lead TDP in State  Assembly, Galla Jayadev in Parliament

Newly-elected MLA Gorantla says TDP faced defeat as party leadership ‘ignored’ ground realities

Published: 30th May 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously elected the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) leader. The newly-elected  TDP MLAs met at  Naidu’s residence at Undavalli on Wednesday and elected him as their leader. TDP MPs, MLCs and other leaders also attended the meeting.
Though there was a division of opinion among the TDP rank and file on whether Naidu should lead the small group of MLAs or some other senior leader would head the TDLP, his election as the Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader was unanimous. Naidu was also authorised to appoint the TDP deputy floor leader in the Assembly and the party whip.

Addressing the TDP MLAs, MPs and MLCs, Naidu said that though the Telugu Desam government made sincere efforts to develop the State during the past five years overcoming financial hurdles, the people’s verdict did not come in its favour. He observed that though there was no opposition to the party or government from people, they voted for YSR Congress out of sympathy for YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

“Let us wait for sometime and see what the new government will deliver. We will raise our voice only after keenly observing the performance of the new government,” he said.Describing the State Assembly as the best platform to raise people’s issues and get them resolved, he asked the TDP MLAs to make use of the platform unlike YSRC, which boycotted the Assembly proceedings while it was in Opposition.

Prior to the TDLP meeting, Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, speaking to mediapersons, said the TDP faced defeat as the party leadership ‘ignored’ ground realities. “Though I raised the issue earlier, the TDP leadership ignored my words. I will make necessary suggestions to the TDP leadership in the larger interests of the party,’’ he said.

Floor leaders elected
Naidu appointed Guntur MP Galla Jayadev as the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader. Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu is the TDP floor leader in the Lok Sabha
In the Rajya Sabha, YS Chowdary is the TDP floor leader

