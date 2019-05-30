Passengers get free buttermilk, cold water in railway stations across South Central Railway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to provide some respite to the passengers from the scorching heat, the South Central Railway (SCR), in association with NGOs and voluntary organisations, is offering free buttermilk sachets and cold drinking water to the passengers at all the major railway stations under the division.SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday advised the officials concerned to take up special measures to ensure safety and comfort of passengers during summer.

“As part of the social responsibility towards the passengers, SCR is providing space and required amenities at the railway stations over the past two weeks to encourage organisations and associations to extend voluntary services to the people,” he said. “In line with the initiative, Vijayawada division has roped in voluntary organisations to establish counters to provide free buttermilk and cold water packets to the passengers.

The facilities have been established in major railway stations such as Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Bapatla and Rajahmundry. Similar facilities are also being provided at Guntur and Nanded railway stations,” he added.

Mallya also instructed the officials to distribute Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets to the open line field staff and employees working in all the railway station premises, workshops and sheds across the railway zone. Reviewing the initiative of providing free drinking water and butter milk packets to the passengers, the general manager instructed the officials to ensure proper monitoring of its implementation at the stations.