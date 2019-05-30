Home Cities Vijayawada

PPA inspects R&R in affected villages

The officials also found an anomaly in the reports submitted by the State government.

Published: 30th May 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Officials of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) on Wednesday inspected the submergence-prone villages to assess the rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) done by the State government. Sources said that the officials felt that major part of the R and R remains pending and that there were a few anomalies in the reports submitted by the State government with regard to the submergence-prone villages.

Officials visited Devipatnam village in East Godavari district and also inspected the nearby villages. “There is a lot of pending R and R work. Most of the R and R colonies are not ready and those constructed, all amenities are not available,” an official said.

The officials also found an anomaly in the reports submitted by the State government. “Even though Devipatnam will get submerged after completion of the first phase of the project (41.15 m level), records have put the village in the list of villages that will be inundated after the second phase (45 m level). This needs to be corrected,” a source said. The PPA officials will visit the R and R colonies on Thursday to take stock of the facilities being provided to the affected families. The PPA is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting in Vijayawada on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp