PPA inspects R&R in affected villages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) on Wednesday inspected the submergence-prone villages to assess the rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) done by the State government. Sources said that the officials felt that major part of the R and R remains pending and that there were a few anomalies in the reports submitted by the State government with regard to the submergence-prone villages.

Officials visited Devipatnam village in East Godavari district and also inspected the nearby villages. “There is a lot of pending R and R work. Most of the R and R colonies are not ready and those constructed, all amenities are not available,” an official said.

The officials also found an anomaly in the reports submitted by the State government. “Even though Devipatnam will get submerged after completion of the first phase of the project (41.15 m level), records have put the village in the list of villages that will be inundated after the second phase (45 m level). This needs to be corrected,” a source said. The PPA officials will visit the R and R colonies on Thursday to take stock of the facilities being provided to the affected families. The PPA is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting in Vijayawada on Friday.