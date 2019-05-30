Home Cities Vijayawada

Procession, recitals mark Hanuman Jayanti festivities

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with traditional fervour by the devotees at the Hanuman temples in the city on Wednesday. 

Published: 30th May 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees take out a rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the city on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with traditional fervour by the devotees at the Hanuman temples in the city on Wednesday. On the occasion, Hanuman devotees and activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organisations took out a large procession from Ramakoti Temple on BRTS Road which ended at the same spot by traversing through Eluru Road. The rally was flagged off by former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju and Saiva Kshetram Seer Siva Swamy. 

Machavaram Dasanjaneya Swamy temple, Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy (Maruti Vyayamshala) and Sri Panchamukha Veeranjaneya Swamy Vari devasthanam at Kotturu Tadepalli near Milk Project were decked up for the festivities. Temples reverberated with ‘Jai Hanuman’ chants and devotees recited Hanuman Chalisa. Central MLA Malladi Vishnu along with his wife offered silk clothes to the deity and performed special rituals on the occasion.

The Hanuman temple in Uttaradi Mutt premises, one of the temples in the city where the idol faces the west, was decked up on the occasion. Continuous chanting of ‘Hanuman Sahasra Naamam’ and Hanuman Chalisa were organised in the temple. Earlier in the day, VHP activists offered Panakam (made of jaggery) and butter milk to the commuters on the roads.

Temples  decked up
Machavaram Dasanjaneya Swamy temple, Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy (Maruti Vyayamshala),  Sri Panchamuk-ha Veeranjaneya Swamy Vari devasthanam at Kotturu Tadepalli 
‘Hanuman Sahasra Naamam’ in Hanuman temple in Uttaradi Mutt premises

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp