Procession, recitals mark Hanuman Jayanti festivities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with traditional fervour by the devotees at the Hanuman temples in the city on Wednesday. On the occasion, Hanuman devotees and activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organisations took out a large procession from Ramakoti Temple on BRTS Road which ended at the same spot by traversing through Eluru Road. The rally was flagged off by former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju and Saiva Kshetram Seer Siva Swamy.

Machavaram Dasanjaneya Swamy temple, Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy (Maruti Vyayamshala) and Sri Panchamukha Veeranjaneya Swamy Vari devasthanam at Kotturu Tadepalli near Milk Project were decked up for the festivities. Temples reverberated with ‘Jai Hanuman’ chants and devotees recited Hanuman Chalisa. Central MLA Malladi Vishnu along with his wife offered silk clothes to the deity and performed special rituals on the occasion.

The Hanuman temple in Uttaradi Mutt premises, one of the temples in the city where the idol faces the west, was decked up on the occasion. Continuous chanting of ‘Hanuman Sahasra Naamam’ and Hanuman Chalisa were organised in the temple. Earlier in the day, VHP activists offered Panakam (made of jaggery) and butter milk to the commuters on the roads.

