Report on damage by stone crushers sought 

The green panel was hearing the petition filed by Heroji Rao, who alleged that the stone crushers were flouting the norms.

Published: 30th May 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 09:30 AM

The National Green Tribunal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal, on Wednesday, directed Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to submit a report estimating the damage caused by the stone crushers at Nemakallu in Anantapur district. The tribunal ordered the same after APPCB submitted a report that only four of the 22 stone crushers were adhering to environmental norms.

The green panel was hearing the petition filed by Heroji Rao, who alleged that the stone crushers were flouting the norms. He also alleged that the APPCB was working hand in glove with the managements of the crushing units and turning a blind eye to the pollution. 

When the APPCB claimed that the units were purchasing water for its operation, advocate appearing for the petitioner, Sravan Kumar, objected saying that it wasn’t the case. He observed that in drought-hit Rayalaseema, it is not possible to purchase water round the year. In this regard, the NGT asked the Central Ground Water department to assess water availability in the area.

The petitioner also urged the tribunal to levy penalties on the crushing units and that the money raised be used towards betterment of public health and other environmental damages caused by them. The tribunal posted the matter for hearing on July 31.

Pollution ignored
