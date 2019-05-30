Stage set for Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Jagan Mohan Reddy at IGMC Stadium on Thursday, public and private vehicles would be restricted from plying MG Road 10 am onwards, city Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Tirumala Rao said elaborate arrangements were made at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium where three-tier security was put in place. Seating arrangement for around 12,000 attendees were made in front of the dais and political leaders, officials and guests were issued separate passes.

About 15,000-18,000 spectators can view the event from the galleries. Officials have also arranged LED screens at 14 locations across the city so that people can watch Jagan taking oath of the office. “More than one lakh people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony as Jagan Mohan Reddy’s fans and followers from across the State are arriving in the city,” the top cop said, and added additional security forces were deployed at all entry points of the stadium to keep people other than the pass holders from entering the premises.

The CP informed the media that the CM-elect would take a lap around the stadium in an open top ceremonial jeep to greet the spectators after his arrival. “There are six exit and seven entry points in the stadium. The passes will have clearly mentioned in them which entry point to use.” Convoys of Jagan, Governor, Telangana CM and High Court Chief Justice would be parked separately for security reasons, he added.

Traffic diversions for goods vehicles entering the city would continue till 4 pm. “With coordination of police in West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nalgonda (Telangana), vehicles will be diverted. Also, traffic diversions are imposed in the city to avoid congestions near the venue.” Nine parking spots to accommodate 4,100 cars and 770 buses have been arranged.

It is believed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his family, will offer prayers to Goddess Durga at the Indrakeeladri shrine before taking part in the swearing-in ceremony. “Special arrangements are in place for VVIPs attending the event. Five different types of passes are issued,” District Collector A Md Imtiaz said.

Traffic diversions

Vehicles bound to Chennai from Visakhapatnam and vice-versa will be diverted via Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda Bapatla and Ongole

Vehicles bound to Chennai from Hyderabad and vice-versa will be diverted via Narketpalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Addanki, Medarametla and Ongole

Vehicles bound to Eluru from Hyderabad will be diverted via Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram, Nuzvid and Hanuman Junction

Vehicles bound to Guntur from Vijayawada will be diverted via Budampadu, Takkellapadu and Tenali junctions

Vehicles bound to Machilipatnam from Vijayawada will be diverted via Pamarru, Gudivada and Hanuman junctions

Vehicular traffic will be allowed up to 10 am on Bandar Road. After that, all vehicles will be diverted towards Eluru Road and Besant Road

Types of passes issued

300 AAs (for judges, chief guests & other statutory authorities.

2,500 A2s (for party leaders)

1,000 A1s (for MLAs, MPs, MLCs)

500 B1s (for IAS Officers)

500 B2s (for Bar Association members & other officers)

300 to mediapersons

7,000 to general invitees

14 LED screens

Football ground inside IGMC Stadium

PWD Grounds

RTC Bus Stand

BRTS Road

Panja Centre

Swathi Road Junction

NTR Circle - Pantakaluva Road

Kaleswararao Market

Paipula Road Junction

Dabhakotla Centre

Railway Station

Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru

Government Press in Gandhi Nagar