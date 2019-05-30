Home Cities Vijayawada

Tough task for CRDA as funding agencies in wait & watch mode 

The World Bank loan too, the proposal of which was made in 2016, did not materialise.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  One of the major challenges ahead of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), which is caught in the eye of a storm after Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dubbed Amaravati a scam, is to pool necessary finances, if the new government decides to go ahead with the project execution as per the present plan. With the change of guard, several lending organisations are awaiting a clarity on the project execution from the new government. 

Even though the State government had made elaborate plans to mobilise necessary funds for capital construction, it has been successful in tapping only from a few sources such as Centre (`1,500 crore), HUDCO (`1,250 crore), bond markets (institutional bonds of `2,000 crore), and from three private banks (`2,060 crore). 

The World Bank loan too, the proposal of which was made in 2016, did not materialise. While the World Bank initially deferred the decision on loan disbursal due to complaints against the authority by a few farmers, sources said that it is now in a wait-and-watch mode to see what the new government’s approach would be. 

Similarly, the proposal of borrowing `10,000 crore from commercial banks also hasn’t seen the light of the day. Though the talks between the banks and the authorities went to an advanced stage, the deal has not been finalised yet. The idea to go for retail bonds to raise `10,000 crore stands postponed at the moment. While the volatile market is said to be one of the reasons for it, sources added, a decision would be taken only after the new government announces its stand on the capital project.While the officials are all geared up to seal the deals with various organisations, they are awaiting a clear indication from the new regime to go ahead. 

Catch-22 
`51,000 cr: Estimated cost of first phase cost of Amaravati  
`1.09 lakh cr: Total cost of Amaravati projects  
Funds received/allotted  
Centre: `1,500 cr
HUDCO: `1,250 cr
Bond markets: `2,000 cr
Three private banks: `2,060 cr

