Who wants your advice? Vijayasai taunts Naidu 

In a series of tweets, Vijayasai questioned as to what is Naidu’s expertise.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A day after reports emerged that CM-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought “valuable suggestions” from outgoing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy took potshots at the TDP and Naidu for “spreading lies”.  Jagan dialled Naidu on Tuesday and invited the latter for his swearing-in ceremony to be held at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Taking exception to these reports, which were allegedly leaked to the media by the TDP, Vijayasai Reddy said, “When Jagan, in a dignified manner, telephoned and invited Naidu for the swearing-in ceremony, you have created a silly story (that Jagan asked for suggestions) and propagated it in the media. You have spread news that Jagan sought your suggestions as you are an experienced leader. You have used all your expertise to loot public money and that is why people have voted for a young leader.’’

In a series of tweets, Vijayasai questioned as to what is Naidu’s expertise. “You are an expert in hatching conspiracies, backstabbing and looting public money. Even after losing miserably, you are still spreading lies. We know the fate of all those who have taken your suggestions,’’ the MP said and added how can they seek suggestions from such a person. 

“Jagan had called all regional and national leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu, in my presence. Jagan never said that he needs the expertise of Naidu. The TDP chief stooped to a low by stating that Jagan sought Naidu’s suggestions.’’

Reacting to Naidu’s remarks that Jagan came to power due to sympathy, Vijayasai asked as to whether any political party had won with 50 per cent vote share in the nation. “When the YSRC won with such a mandate, how can you call it sympathy vote?’’ he questioned.

