 Chief Minister with a promise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It was a moment they had been waiting for a decade. Finally, when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy uttered the words, “YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ane nenu,’’ at 12.23 pm Thursday, thousands of people gathered at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada to witness the historic event, and lakhs of others glued to their TV sets around the State went into raptures. Roars of approval made him pause a few seconds in between taking the oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor ESL Narasimhan in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, DMK chief Stalin, the YSRC chief’s mother Vijayamma, sister Sharmila, wife Bharathi, daughter Varsha Reddy and a host of other dignitaries. Conspicuous by his absence was TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. But that was incidental.

Jagan took the oath alone. His cabinet is likely to be in place by June 7.

After assuming the mantle, Jagan bid farewell to the Governor and wasted no time in unveiling his vision for the State. In his first speech as the CM, lasting 27-minutes, he focused on two aspects: a) his poll promises and b) shake-up of administration to offer transparent graft-free governance. He chose one of his Navaratnas (nine promises) -- pensions to the aged -- to set the ball rolling. “I am signing a file hiking pensions to the aged by Rs 250 (currently, they are being paid Rs 2,000). The pensions will be hiked from June. Beneficiaries will get Rs 2,250 under the YSR Pensions scheme. In the last four years and 10 months, they were getting just Rs 1,000. Even this was not being paid properly. I am changing this. I have given my word to every aged woman and man. I promised to give them Rs 3,000,” he announced. The pension will be hiked to Rs 2,500 next year, Rs 2,750 in the year after and finally Rs 3,000 in the subsequent year. This promise was conceptualised during his long 3,648-km padayatra when he was touched by the plight of scores of old men and women.He made another key announcement, keeping in mind the unemployment problem in the State.

“Navaratnas should reach every poor man irrespective of caste, creed, religion and politics. For that, we need to revolutionise the system. By August 15, we will employ four lakh people as village volunteers with one volunteer catering to 50 households in each village. Youth inspired by the spirit of service will be selected and paid Rs 5,000 honorarium per month,” he said, adding that they will act as a bridge between village secretariats to be set up in each village and the people to ensure door-delivery of government schemes without bribes or recommendations.

If anyone doesn’t get government benefits or is harassed by the corrupt, they can directly call the chief minister’s office, he said, announcing that a call centre for this purpose would be set up in the CMO by August 15. In each Village Secretariat, 10 people would be employed, he further said, adding that the secretariats would be up and running by Gandhi Jayanti on Oct 2 and provide employment to 1.6 lakh people. “Any grievance at the village level would be resolved within 72 hours,” he vowed. Jagan couldn’t resist taking potshots at the previous TDP regime under which the party’s Janmabhoomi committees wreaked havoc in rural areas by extorting bribes from villagers for various works.

“As chief minister, I want to assure the six crore people of the State that I will overhaul the system to rid it of corruption from top to bottom. I will scrap all contracts if irregularities were found. After that, we will tweak the norms to ensure more bids are filed under reverse tendering process,” he said, explaining that this way, people would get to know how much was the government able to save.

Stating that corruption is rampant in the State, he cited an example, that of power purchase agreements. “For solar power and wind power, the global rate per unit is Rs 2.65 to Rs 3. But the previous TDP government bought it for Rs 4.84 per unit. During peak hours, the unit rate was bought for Rs 6 per unit. I will place all these before you and reduce the tariff,” he explained, announcing his way of bringing transparency in awarding contracts. “We will constitute a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge. Every tender will be placed before the commission. Contracts will be awarded only after its green signal. I will meet the high court chief justice in a day or two and ask him to spare a sitting judge,” he said and warned a section of the media friendly to the opposition TDP that any malicious campaign would be met with defamation suits.

During his speech, Jagan sought to juxtapose the alleged corrupt and fickle TDP regime of Chandrababu Naidu with his transparent, graft-free and principled governance.Pointing out that his party’s manifesto is just two-pages and not a booklet with separate pages allocated for each caste, only to be relegated to the dustbin after the election, he thundered, “I will fulfill every promise made in the election manifesto, which is like the Quran, Bible, and the Gita to me.” The second chief minister of the residuary Andhra Pradesh raised expectations with his spirited maiden speech and fittingly, ended it with a tribute to the people, his mother and his late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Sawang appointed DGP with full addtional charge; Thakur booted out

Hours after taking over the reins of the State, Jagan on Thursday appointed Gautam Sawang as the new DGP. In humiliation to RP Thakur, DGP in Chandrababu Naidu government, he was shunted to Printing Stationery and Stores Purchase as Commissioner. Revamping CMO, the new CM appointed Solomon Arokia Raj as his Secretary. SS Rawat was appointed Principal Finance Secretary.