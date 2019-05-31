Government to scrap contracts awarded before April 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the precarious financial situation and ‘thin spread of resources’, the State government on Thursday initiated stringent measures to shore up finances and asked the departments concerned to halt projects that were sanctioned prior to April 1 this year and whose works did not take off.

In a memo dated May 29, a day before the new government took the reins of administration, issued by Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, instructions on the continuation of works already sanctioned and clearance of bills were given to all the government departments. The Chief Secretary said that a number of engineering works were sanctioned earlier by relaxing Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms resulting in a huge burden on the State exchequer. “There is also a case of a thorough review of ongoing projects, as priorities have not been followed,’’ the circular read.

Stating that the ‘thin spread of resources’ is proving to be financially unwise, Subramanyam said that the government decided to instruct all the departments concerned to first halt works. The departments will then cancel all the works that were sanctioned prior to April 4, 2019 and whose works were not grounded. Simultaneously, works which were grounded but the expenditure incurred on them is less than 25 per cent of the original estimated value will be renewed afresh. “No payment will be done in this regard before obtaining orders afresh from the appropriate authorities,’’ the circular read.

It is said that the departments were asked to follow these instructions to work in tune with newly-sworn-in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policy of initiating austerity measures and also to put the tenders called by the previous government under scrutiny.

Making it clear that the government wants to be regarded as a ‘pro-poor with zero tolerance to corruption’, the secretaries of departments have been asked to make it clear that they have undertaken a thorough review of works and procedures in vogue.

If Business Rules have been moderated or sacrificed, the Chief Secretary said that steps should be initiated for obtaining orders from appropriate authorities afresh (for any clearance of bills). To adhere to the instructions, Subramanyam asked the Director of Works and Accounts to instruct the Pay and Accounts Officers and Assistant Pay and Account Officers to clear the bills only after certifying the bills as per the above guidelines by the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) concerned.