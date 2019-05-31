Chandrababu Naidu skips swearing-in, congratulates CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who skipped the swearing-in ceremony of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the second Chief Minister of reorganised Andhra Pradesh, congratulated Jagan on Thursday.

“I, on behalf of the TDP, wish you all the best in developing the State, resolving people’s issues and work towards the welfare of the poor,’’ Naidu said. The TDP will play the role of a constructive Opposition in the State and extend its cooperation to the new government, he added.

Though Jagan extended a formal invite to Naidu, the latter decided to skip the event as per the decision taken in its legislature party meeting held on Wednesday. The TDLP, however, decided to send a delegation of its leaders to Jagan’s residence on Thursday to congratulate the new Chief Minister on behalf of the TDP.

However, the TDP said they did not get any response from the YSRC side even as they sought an appointment to the three-member delegation of the TDP to personally meet and congratulate Jagan. “As decided in the TD Legislature Party meeting to send a delegation of MLAs K Atchannaidu, P Keshav and Ganta Srinivas Rao to Jagan’s house to personally greet Jagan, we sought the appointment of Jagan to meet him on Thursday morning at his residence, but it was declined,’’ the TDP said.

Meanwhile, the TDP chief left for Hyderabad on Thursday evening and he is likely to go abroad in the second week of June. Naidu had also surrendered his diplomatic passport which he possessed when he was the Chief Minister of the State.

Three-member TDP team ‘denied’ Jagan’s appointment

