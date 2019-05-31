No flight: CM, K Chandrasekhar Rao skip Modi event

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was expected to attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, had to cancel his visit as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not given permission for any unscheduled flights to New Delhi.

Jagan along with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao was expected to leave for New Delhi by a special flight. The DGCA has taken the decision in view of the heavy aerial traffic with several VVIPs flying from different places to New Delhi to attend Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony.