Online system mooted to dispose of unclaimed seized vehicles in scrapyards

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to tackle the overburdening of scrapyards in Krishna district with unclaimed seized vehicles, the transport department is planning to go online to serve auto-generated notices to the defaulters and auction the vehicles if violators fail to respond on time.

As per the planned automatic rapid system, data of seized vehicles will be linked with owner’s details based on the charge sheet number of the violation case and registration number of the vehicle.

An auto-generated intimation will be sent to the violator soon after the seizure. The auto-generated second intimation will be sent after one month and the third after two months. Even after two months, if the violator fails to secure his or her vehicle, it will be manually auctioned. However, it is yet to be decided whether the notices will be sent to the violator’s mobile phone number or online.

Earlier, the Transport department used to serve notices manually to the violators based on the chassis and registration numbers of the vehicle. However, addresses of majority of the vehicle owners did not match with those provided to the Transport department. Out of those violators who could be contacted, very few turned up to claim their vehicles, making it a big problem for the department to generate revenue out of the penalty imposed on the violators. Also, those vehicle owners who did not receive notices on time approached the judiciary against the department.

This had led to stockpiling of thousands of seized two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers at the scrapyards in the district. While most parts of the vehicles from tyres to engines get stolen from the scrapyards, leaving them to be sold only as scrap, the worn out vehicles have also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Deputy transport commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad has already sent a proposal to transport commissioner N Balasubramanyam in this regard and is waiting for his nod.

“Senior motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) from across the district were asked to prepare a detailed report on the number of vehicles stockpiled at scrap yards in their respective towns. Majority of them suggested the implementation of automatic rapid system for speedy disposal of the unclaimed vehicles. A proposal has been sent to transport commissioner N Balasubramaniam in this regard and we are waiting for his nod to materialise the concept,” he told TNIE.