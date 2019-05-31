Stuck in Bandar Road traffic snarl, KVP, Talasani walk to IGMC Stadium

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Delegates and political leaders from various states faced a tough time in reaching the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on time to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as traffic came to a standstill due to massive inflow of public and YSRC activists to the venue.

Expecting a huge footfall of public and YSRC activists, city police officials had diverted traffic on MG Road to other arterial roads but faced difficulties in managing the vehicular flow just before the commencement of the swearing-in ceremony.

Due to traffic jam in and around IGMC Stadium, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who was provided accommodation at a private hotel on MG Road, had to walk to the venue.

Similarly, Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao and his wife Suneetha reached the venue on foot after their vehicle got stranded near the RTO office.

However, several small screen actors who had joined YSRC and campaigned for the party during the elections failed to reach the venue on time at all and were forced to witness the ceremony on giant screens installed outside the stadium premises.

The parking lot allotted by police at Bishop Hazarathaiah Girls’ High School near Red Circle got packed, leaving people to park their vehicles on MG Road.

Due to this, police personnel faced a tough time managing the traffic, leaving vehicles to get stranded on all the roads leading to IGMC Stadium half-an-hour before the commencement of the swearing-in ceremony.

However, additional police personnel were deployed to clear the vehicles parked haphazardly on the roads and traffic flow was ensured before completion of the swearing-in programme.

Stuck among Jagan admirers

