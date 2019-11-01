Home Cities Vijayawada

After five-year gap, Andhra Pradesh all set to celebrate Formation Day

After a gap of five years, the State will be officially celebrating the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on Friday.

Published: 01st November 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Workers busy making arrangements for AP Formation Day at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After a gap of five years, the State will be officially celebrating the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on Friday. Like never before in the erstwhile united AP, the YSRC government is organising the celebrations for three days. The AP Formation Day celebrations will take off at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in the city with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attending the event, which will showcase the rich traditions and culture of Andhra.

After bifurcation of the State in 2014, the previous TDP government did not celebrate the AP Formation Day on November 1, which marks the formation of the linguistic State after getting separated from Madras State. Instead of celebrating AP Formation Day, the Chandrababu Naidu government organised ‘Nava Nirmana Deeksha’ on June 2 from 2014 to 2018, the day on which the Telugu States were bifurcated.

The State government has planned a variety of cultural programmes for three days as part of the AP Formation Day celebrations. Family members of freedom fighters will be honoured on the occasion. Among those who will be felicitated include Pingali Venkaiah’s granddaughter and grandson, Potti Sriramulu’s grandchildren, Tanguturi Prakasam’s kin, Alluri Seetharama Raju’s grandson, Kanneganti Hanumanthu’s great-grandson, Koti Reddy’s granddaughter, Vavilala Gopalakrishnaiah’s kin, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’s fifth-generation grandson and Damodaram Sanjeevaiah’s grandchildren.

The venue is decked up for the three-day fete. A wide range of handloom fabrics and handicrafts will be on display in 21 stalls to showcase the intricate skills of weavers. There will be 25 stalls for a variety of food items. Music, dance, drama and other arts forms will be organised for three days to enthral the audience. Cuisine, exclusive to AP, will be showcased. 

Kin of freedom fighters to be honoured 
Among those who will be felicitated include Pingali Venkaiah’s granddaughter and grandson, Potti Sriramulu’s grandchildren, and Tanguturi Prakasam’s kin, among others

