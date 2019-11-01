Cordon, search conducted at Jaggaiahpet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the instructions of Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) M Ravindranath, the Jaggaiahpet police conducted cordon and search operations at Dhanam Board Colony and took five suspects into custody on Thursday.

As a part of the search, 110 police personnel headed by Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy inspected 317 houses and gathered details of the public residing in the colony. Around 38 motorcycles and four autorickshaws were recovered. Jaggaiahpet CI Nagendra Kumar, Nandigama CI Ravi Kumar and other officials took part in the operation.