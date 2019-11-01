Krishna district's ‘Farm to Home’ delivery app to be shelved soon?

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district’s ‘Farm to Home’ vegetable delivery application is facing a tough time and is likely to wind up services soon. Pending dues, expiry of the app developer’s contract and lack of public patronage are being cited as major reasons for the failure of the initiative. The novel initiative was started in 2017 by former collector K Lakshmikantham, in order to supply fresh vegetables from farms to the doorstep of the citizens of Vijayawada city.

This, in turn, created opportunities for employment as several youngsters started working as delivery boys and packaging staff. At present, around 10 to 15 people work for the app in each of the rythu bazaars of Patamata, Singh Nagar and Kethareswarpet. In each bazar, around four to eight workers assess the orders, two-pack the goods and four deliver them.

In order to use the app, potential customers have to download ‘e-rythu bazar Krishna’ application and register themselves by giving their personal details. Post-registration, the public can order the vegetables from the nearby markets from their homes. The app was developed and maintained by a private company, which was given a two-year contract. After its expiry, the district marketing officials did not renew the contract.

Speaking to TNIE, estate officer of Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar D Chakravarthy said, “Initially, the response from the people was really good. However, the numbers soon dwindled. Also as the app creator’s contract expired the officials concerned did not bother to renew it.”