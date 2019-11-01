‘No Shave November’ campaign on every Sunday for upcoming month to spread cancer awareness in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Noise, a public relations and idea generation company, in association with Rotary Club of Midtown Vijayawada and Roots Foundation will conduct a ‘No Shave November’ campaign on every Sunday for the upcoming month to spread cancer awareness.

“I lost my father to cancer, so I decided to introduce this no shaving awareness initiative in the city. We have successfully conducted this campaign here and are making plans to expand it to the neighbouring towns,” said Amit Jindal of Social Noise.

Awareness walks will be conducted in association with walking clubs in the city, on each Sunday at various locations such as Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium and Loyola College grounds.