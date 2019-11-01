TDP's efforts ‘fail’, Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan likely to join YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All the efforts of the Opposition TDP to convince its Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan seems to have failed as the latter told the party emissaries that he would quit the party. Unconfirmed reports say that Vamsi would join the ruling YSRC on November 3 or 4. On Diwali day, Vamsi sent a Whatsapp message to party president N Chandrababu Naidu about his decision to resign from the primary membership of the party. He reportedly cited harassment by ruling party as one of the reasons to quit.

Though the party leadership told Vamsi that it would support him in his fight against the cases “foisted” by the YSRC government, Vamsi did not budge. On the same day, Vamsi, accompanied by ministers Perni Venkataramaiah and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, raising speculation that he is going to join the YSRC. Meanwhile, the TDP leadership asked Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and former MP Konakalla Narayana to mediate and convince Vamsi against leaving the party.

Kesineni held talks with Vamsi on Thursday for nearly four hours. Vamsi, however, reportedly made it clear that he had taken a decision to quit the party. Speaking to reporter, Kesineni said, “We have assured that the party leadership will support him to face any kind of situation. We advised him not to get cowed down now.’’ Nani added that the decision (to remain in the party or not) was in Vamsi’s court.

Sources said though there is opposition from the YSRC leaders from Gannavaram about Vamsi joining the party, leadership has decided to admit the MLA into the party. Vamsi is likely to resign as MLA and contest again on YSRC ticket, sources said.