Home Cities Vijayawada

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams gives green signal to remove contract staff

The TTD recently asked the heads of all the departments to identify such officials by October 31 (Thursday) for removing them from services.

Published: 01st November 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

TTD Trust Board (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In tune with the government’s policy to dispense with the services of retired, contract and outsourcing staff who were employed before March 31 2019, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) paved the way for the removal of at least 140 retired and contract staff working in the Devasthanam.

On October 18, the State government issued guidelines through an order (GO 2323) for immediate dispensing with the services of retired government staff and those working on contract/outsourcing basis as on March 31 2019.

The TTD recently asked the heads of all the departments to identify such officials by October 31 (Thursday) for removing them from services. The HoDs have sent the list to the TTD.Around 60 retired staff and 64 contract lecturers working in educational institutions run by the TTD may be removed as per the GO.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD ttd contract staff
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp