Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams gives green signal to remove contract staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In tune with the government’s policy to dispense with the services of retired, contract and outsourcing staff who were employed before March 31 2019, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) paved the way for the removal of at least 140 retired and contract staff working in the Devasthanam.

On October 18, the State government issued guidelines through an order (GO 2323) for immediate dispensing with the services of retired government staff and those working on contract/outsourcing basis as on March 31 2019.

The TTD recently asked the heads of all the departments to identify such officials by October 31 (Thursday) for removing them from services. The HoDs have sent the list to the TTD.Around 60 retired staff and 64 contract lecturers working in educational institutions run by the TTD may be removed as per the GO.

