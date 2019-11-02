Home Cities Vijayawada

Anti-Corruption Bureau director-general Kumar Vishwajeet suggests youth to wage war against corruption

The vigilance awareness has been observed from October 28 and will go on till November 2.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director-general (DG) Kumar Vishwajeet (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The youth should take part in the fight against corruption and make the society free from illegal practices, said  Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director-general (DG) Kumar Vishwajeet as a part of the National Vigilance Awareness Week interactive session held at VR Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru on Friday. 

The vigilance awareness has been observed from October 28 and will go on till November 2. On the occasion, he wanted the students to become whistle-blowers on corruption and good citizens. Interacting with the students of the college, the ACB DG compared corruption with cancer and sought the help of the youth to bring cases of corruption out in the open through social media or toll-free numbers. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set two targets before us — corruption-free administration and welfare of the people.

We can achieve these targets only with the active participation of public and mostly youth,” Vishwajeet said. He further said that the State government was keen on eradicating corruption in the government offices by bringing accountability and integrity in the officials. During the interactive session, ACB director Shankha Brata Bagchi explained the evil effects of corruption. 

“Students have to shoulder the anti-corruption movement. In the Transparency International ranking, India stands at 78, which means corruption is evident at all levels. In the less corrupt countries such as Switzerland, Denmark and Singapore, severe punishment is meted out for the culprits. You can use social media to raise voice against corruption,” he inspired. ACB chief legal advisor M Vengaiah and VR Siddhartha Engineering College principal Ratna Prasad and other ACB officials also participated. 

