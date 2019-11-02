Home Cities Vijayawada

Eye screening done for 42000 kids in phase two of YSR Kanti Velugu

Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz flags off second phase, calls it the need of the hour 

Eyes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Second phase of YSR Kanti Velugu started across the State on Friday with Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz launching the programme at Bishop Azariah high school in the district. Across Krishna district, 372 screening centres have been set up for over 42,000 students. These students were identified to be suffering from eye problems in the first phase and hence will be given the chance to avail further checkup and treatment in the second one.

Imtiaz addressed the student gathering, saying: “Kanti Velugu is the need of the hour to eliminate blindness and eye defects from the younger population. During my childhood, no such programme was there and no doctor visited us for a thorough checkup. Today I have to wear thick glasses to support my vision. But through Kanti Velugu, many students suffering with eye problems would benefit.

In the first phase, over six lakh students across Krishna district received primary screening by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), teachers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and other staff members till October 16. In the second phase, secondary screening and prescription of spectacles will be provided to the students along with advanced treatment.” 

He further said that students of both government and private schools will be given screening. If any serious issues were detected, they will be treated accordingly.Apart from the screening, there will be an awareness session over Vitamin A deficiency, nutritious food, eye problems and their severity, etc. Doctors and experienced staff would conduct the tests, which will go on till December 31.

