Innovation zone launched in Vijayawada college

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Malaxmi Group’s ‘The Sedibus’, a start-up ecosystem booster, launched its first innovation zone at Dhanekula Engineering College in Ganguru of Vijayawada on Friday.“It is a mini incubator model envisaged by The Sedibus to be implemented across several engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh to foster out of the box thinking, idea validation to prototype, signature programmes on start-up entrepreneurship and continued interaction between students and mentors from different industries,” said Deepa Balasubramaniam, The Sedibus CEO while signing a memorandum of understanding with principal of the college Dr Ravi Kadiyala.

The Sedibus aims to come up with five ideas in the upcoming six months, 12 business plans in a year, two to five matches with industries and corporate companies in this zone.“The idea behind establishing an innovation zone is to stimulate the minds of students to start working on prototypes in a proactive manner with quicker outcomes.

The mini incubator model, launched today, is easy to implement in campuses that have smaller spaces for innovation and still wish to explore prospects in idustry,” added Balasubramaniam.