Andhra Pradesh Formation Day: Troupes steal the show on second day

The evening began with a kirtan; music from a violin added to the ambience. Later, a performance through mridangam was given.

Surabhi artistes depicting a scene from the Mahabharata at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second day of the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations concluded with much pomp and show, with participation by artists and craftsmen from across the state. While on Saturday morning, food stalls and products exhibited at various stalls at IGMC Stadium, the venue, captivated the visitors, an array of cultural programmes were organised in the evening.    

“We were very happy when loans were given to our community of craftsmen yesterday (Friday) by the CM. Financial support and a medium to present our talent are what we need the most. This event provided us both,” said P Manjunath, who was selling handwoven sarees at one of the many stalls set up here. 

The evening began with a kirtan; music from a violin added to the ambience. Later, a performance through mridangam was given. This was followed by a Kuchipudi repertoire by disciples of Ch Ajay Kumar. Students of VDV Prasad mesmerised the audience with their veena performance. However, Bharatnatyam dancers were the show-stealers. 

A play performed on ‘Swachh Andhra’, which depicted Mahatma Gandhi’s way of leading a clean life, was an eye-opener for the denizens witnessing it. The magic show by Srinivasa Appaji just before the last performance of the evening was enjoyed not just by kids but also adults. The evening ended with Surabhi artistes depicting a scene from the Mahabharata.

Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture secretary K Praveen Kumar, executive director (ex-officio member) of the Tobacco Board, and Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz felicitated the artistes. “Looking at the performances today, it can be said that the younger generations are doing every bit to take the traditional art forms a step ahead,” said Kumar.

Similar programmes have been planned on the last day of the event. The food festival, beginning 10 am, which will offer the visitors a variety of traditional Andhra cuisine, cooked by DWACRA members and chefs of five-star restaurants, is expected to be the crowd-puller in the morning session.

