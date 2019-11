By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the intensified vehicle enforcement drive continuing since a week, traffic police intercepted more than 1500 cars and removed black film from 292 cars on the spot in the city on Saturday.

The police collected Rs 3.02 lakh as fine from the violators. The police also cracked down on the bikers who had modified their exhausts. As many as 182 two-wheelers were seized and Rs 1.67 lakh was collected as fine from their owners.