Fruits of our efforts left in Hyderabad: Jagan Mohan Reddy on Andhra Pradesh Formation Day

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said despite several shortcomings, his government will put the state on the development path by giving priority to education, health and agriculture, with the 'navaratna.'

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan interacting at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan interacting at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations began on an optimistic note with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing hope that there will be a silver lining to the government emulating the ideals of great leaders who strived for the nation’s development. 

Participating as the chief guest, along with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, in the AP Formation Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday, the CM said despite several shortcomings, his government will put the state on the development path by giving priority to education, health and agriculture, with the ‘navaratna’ (nine promises).  

 “The fruits of our efforts and hard work were left behind in Madras and Hyderabad, in 1953 and 2014. Now, we have to start afresh the process of development, and will go forward and shape the new Andhra Pradesh,” he said.  Potti Sriramulu became a martyr after fasting for 58 days to safeguard the pride of Telugu people; his sacrifice has a special place in our hearts, he said.  “We are proud to have been celebrating the Formation Day since 1956 and recall the contributions by Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tanguturi Prakasam, Pattabhi Seetharamiah, Gouthu Lachchanna and many educationists, reformists and journalists who laid the social foundation of our State. In 2014, we embarked on a new journey as our contributions and hard work were left behind.” 

A play on Sasirekha Parinayam being performed on
the occasion  | (Photo | EPS, Prasant Madugula)

Jagan opined: “When YS Rajasekhara Reddy was alive, no one had imagined that the State would be bifurcated. Today, it has become the most deprived State. But we will go forward with the Navaratnas and fight the social evils illiteracy and poverty, and help the downtrodden.”  In his address, the governor, recalling the glorious past of the Telugu culture and people, said Telugus were known for their steadfast and united struggle for development.

The AP Formation Day is being celebrated after a gap of five years. On the occasion, family members of several freedom fighters were honoured. The granddaughter of Potti Sriramulu, Professor Revathi, thanked the government for the recognition and recalled the sacrifices made by her grandfather. She recalled the moment when she sat on the lap of Mahatma Gandhi. Family members of Pingali Venkaiah (who designed the national flag), Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Gadicherla Hari Sarvothama Rao, Damodaram Sanjeevaiah and Tenneti Viswantham were honoured on the occasion.

Pingali’s kin honoured

Pingali Susheela, granddaughter-in-law of Pingali Venkaiah, was honoured on the occasion. “It is a great honour for us to be part of this event today. We request the chief minister to install a statue of Pingali Venkaiah in the Assembly and include his life story in textbooks,” she said.

